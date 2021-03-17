Billie Eilish’s Blonde Hair Is Creating Quite A Stir

Billie Eilish definitely turned heads Wednesday when she debuted her new look as a blonde in a clip on Instagram.

The 19-year-old pop singer didn’t explain a whole lot while rocking a new platinum blonde shag after ditching her signature neon green and black locks. She captioned her post simply, “did you guess correctly?”

She later captioned a picture on social media, “Pinch me,” sporting the lightened-up look, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

Reading through the reactions, followers were very excited about the new color. Here she is on the night of the 2021 Grammy Awards just days earlier before the blonde change-up.

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker told fans she would be making a change to her signature hair-do and start “a new era” following her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary)

Billie jokingly threatened to quit music altogether unless people stopped speculating about her appearance. “I am making you a f*king album,” Eilish shared in an Instagram post. “I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair.”