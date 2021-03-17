Boston Bruins Goalie Daniel Vladar Makes Outrageous Save Against The Penguins

Boston Bruins goalie Daniel Vladar made an insane save during a 2-1 Tuesday night win over the Penguins.

The entire net was exposed as chaos unfolded, and the Penguins fired off a shot for what should have been an incredibly easy goal.

Instead, Vladar made a stick save for the ages that needs to be seen in order to be believed.

Henceforth you shall be known as Darth… Vladar. pic.twitter.com/HtuXHrpUjC — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2021

How did he make that save? Seriously, how the hell did he make that save? There’s no logical explanation for how that puck didn’t end up in the back of the net.

The net couldn’t have been more wide open. It couldn’t have been more wide open if the Bruins tried, but Vladar’s heroics saved the day.

Daniel Vladar just made the save of the year in his NHL debut. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/fFrTRDaMo3 — Brandon Maki (@BrandonMaki_) March 16, 2021

The fact it was his first ever career win is just the cherry on top of the ice cream. Not only did he make an all-time great save, but he did it while notching his first W.

What more could you want in a single night of action?

Such a great quote from #NHLBruins Daniel Vladar on his 1st NHL win. “Just the happiest kid in the world right now. it’s always been my dream to play in the NHL…there hasn’t been a better day for me hockey wise.” pic.twitter.com/9rKgMU03ej — Hockey Hound (@HockeyHoundShow) March 17, 2021

Props to Vladar for knocking down the door and letting the whole NHL know he’s here.