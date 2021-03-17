Editorial

Boston Bruins Goalie Daniel Vladar Makes Outrageous Save Against The Penguins

Daniel Vladar (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1371970060781256704)

Daniel Vladar (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1371970060781256704)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Boston Bruins goalie Daniel Vladar made an insane save during a 2-1 Tuesday night win over the Penguins.

The entire net was exposed as chaos unfolded, and the Penguins fired off a shot for what should have been an incredibly easy goal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, Vladar made a stick save for the ages that needs to be seen in order to be believed.

How did he make that save? Seriously, how the hell did he make that save? There’s no logical explanation for how that puck didn’t end up in the back of the net.

The net couldn’t have been more wide open. It couldn’t have been more wide open if the Bruins tried, but Vladar’s heroics saved the day.

The fact it was his first ever career win is just the cherry on top of the ice cream. Not only did he make an all-time great save, but he did it while notching his first W.

What more could you want in a single night of action?

Props to Vladar for knocking down the door and letting the whole NHL know he’s here.