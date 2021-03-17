‘F*ck You, I Can Walk’: Survivor Informs Boston Bomber He’s Taken Nothing From Her

A survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing told the bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev she could walk and that he took nothing from her.

“In a world where the guy who did this to me is getting a stimulus check right now,” a woman with prosthetic legs named Celeste, shared in a video Wednesday by Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast. (RELATED: Boston Marathon Bombing Film To Premiere At Hospital That Treated Victims)

“All I have to say is fuck you, cause I can walk,” she added. “You didn’t take anything from me.”

WATCH:

My friend Celeste is a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing. President Biden just sent the bomber who blew off her legs a stimulus check. Here’s her message pic.twitter.com/LrMKvsFypn — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 18, 2021

“My friend Celeste is a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing,” Mast captioned his post on social media showing the woman walking across a gym floor. (RELATED: Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Runs First Marathon Since Losing Her Leg)

It’s unclear whether Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has received a stimulus check, despite Mast’s claim that he did. However, Tsarnaev is eligible to receive one.

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil recently introduced legislation to prevent federal prisoners from receiving the $1,400 stimulus check included in the COVID-19 relief bill, according to an exclusive report by The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers.

The bill, H.R. 1953, or the No Taxpayer-Funded Checks for Prisoners Act, would amend the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to make sure inmates in federal prison do not receive “tax-payer funded checks.”

“The American people deserve to know what’s actually included in Speaker Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion liberal spending wish list,” Steil told the Daily Caller.

“Regardless of ideology or political party, we should all agree that sending taxpayer-funded checks to prisoners has nothing to do with coronavirus relief,” he added. “Prisoners currently incarcerated are not concerned about covering rent or losing their job due to COVID.”