Buffalo Sabres Forward Taylor Hall Takes A Puck Straight To The Face

Buffalo Sabres star Taylor Hall took a brutal shot to the face during a Tuesday night loss to the Devils.

A few minutes into the game, Hall was down by the net when a puck fired from his teammate missed his visor and drilled him in the mouth.

As you can probably expect, he appeared to be in a serious amount of pain and he left for the locker room. Watch the scary moment below.

That had to hurt like absolute hell. There’s no other way to describe it. Imagine taking a hard shot straight to the mouth.

I’d be headed straight for the hospital.

Not good for Taylor Hall. Not good at all pic.twitter.com/9DivBtlVQv — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 16, 2021

Hall actually handled the situation shockingly well. Yes, he was bleeding and clearly in pain, but he still left the ice under his own power.

I can 100% promise you the average human would be lights out if they got hit in the face by a puck. Not only did Hall handle it like a champ, but he even eventually returned.

Good news, Taylor Hall has returned after taking shot to his face — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 17, 2021

Hopefully, he’s back to 100% as soon as possible. Taking a shot to the face isn’t something anyone wants to see.