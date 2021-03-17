Cara Delevingne Says She Was ‘Homophobic’, ‘Suicidal’ Before She Embraced Her Sexuality

Supermodel Cara Delevingne admitted she was “homophobic” before she came to terms with her sexuality.

Delevingne opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow during Tuesday’s episode of “The Goop Podcast.”

“I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” Delevingne said. “I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up … I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic.” (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

“The idea of being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting, ugh.'”

Delevingne also revealed she had “suicidal moments.”

Delevingne previously came out as pansexual. The Victoria’s Secret model told Paltrow she has felt “more comfortable” with the “fluidity.”

“I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model,” Delevingne said. “That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person. I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man.'”

“I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are,” Delevingne said, “To trust in your own instincts.”