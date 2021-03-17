Check Out These 5 Must-Have Survival Tools That Are All Made In The USA

Let’s put it this way: you can never be too prepared. Whether you’re going on your annual camping trip or in an emergency situation, it’s essential you have the right gear with you at all times. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of five survival must-haves. Plus, they’re all made right here in the USA! Be sure to check them out below:

This survival card is small enough to fit into your wallet, yet it contains 17 survival tools! Included with your purchase are items like fishing hooks, sewing needles, tweezers, mini harpoons, a dual-edge fine and medium saw, a pocket knife, and more. Made from stainless steel, you won’t have to worry about these tools corroding.

Get it here for just $21.97!

Handcrafted since 1989, this bushcraft survival kit has everything you need to start a fire. With your purchase, you’ll receive fatwood sticks and dust, a pocket knife, a ferro rod that will last for 1,000+ strikes, a bottle opener, a survival cable and more.

Get it here for only $16.95!

This firestarter allows you to strike up a warm, cozy fire in even the toughest conditions. Each rope can make up to 50 fires, each with approximately a 4.5 hour burn time. What’s awesome about this product is it never expires. That’s right, it has an infitinte shelf life! These firestarters are tested in the Rocky Mountains, some of the roughest conditions in the country. If it can start fires in these harsh conditions, then you’ll be all set!

Get it here for just $39.99!

This survival box includes emergency food and drinking rations just in case you find yourself without access to fresh food and water. This product provides three days worth of food for a single person and has a five year shelf life. Did I mention it’s used by the United States Coast Guard?

Get it here for just $14.53!

This is no ordinary men’s bracelet. While yes, it is quite fashionable, it is also an essential survival tool. Within the contents of this bracelet is a flat-tip, folding pocket knife. The knife can also act as a box opener, screw driver, and more. This product comes in three different colors: black, gold, and silver.

Get it here for only $39.00!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.