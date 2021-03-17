Dan Bongino Reportedly Gets Westwood One Radio Show

Dan Bongino is reportedly set to to sign a deal with Westwood One and begin a new radio show that will air from 12-3 pm, according to Outkick.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show aired from 12-3 for decades and the move, according to Outkick, would mean several affiliates would be airing Bongino during Limbaugh’s time slot.

Big media news: Sources tell @OutKick that Dan Bongino (@dbongino) has agreed to terms with Westwood One to air a live three-hour radio show from 12-3 ET. No one can replace Rush, but should this deal get finalized, it’s a strong option. Details here:https://t.co/w2PeJW4ioC — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 16, 2021



The deal is not yet finalized but is expected to be completed without unforeseen circumstances, according to Outkick. (RELATED:Dan Bongino Says He Might Run For President In 2024)

Limbaugh’s syndicator, Premiere, has not yet announced an official replacement for the late talk show legend’s 12-3 time slot, Outkick reported.

Limbaugh passed away in February after a long battle with lung cancer.”Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life,” Limbaugh’s wife said on his radio show. “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”

Bongino hosts his podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, which will not be affected by the new show, according to Outkick. He is also a contributor for Fox News.

Bongino worked as an officer for the New York City Police Department and also as a former Secret Service agent, according to Politico.