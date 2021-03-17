Deshaun Watson Is Being Sued Over An Alleged Sexual Assault, The NFL Star Denies The Allegations

Deshaun Watson is being sued over an alleged sexual assault.

According to Fox26, the NFL superstar with the Houston Texans is being sued by a woman represented by the Buzbee Law Firm. The woman’s attorney Tony Buzbee told Fox26 that the NFL star was allegedly getting a massage from the woman when things “went too far.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buzbee wrote in part in a Facebook post, “This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW!”

You can see the post below.

I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are… Posted by Tony Buzbee on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

It didn’t take long at all for Watson to torpedo the allegations against him, and he released a strong statement on Twitter late Tuesday night.

“The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that,” Watson wrote.

It’s worth noting that this is just a civil case. It’s not a criminal investigation, and that’s an incredibly important distinction to make.

It looks like Watson is ready to fight until the last breath against his unnamed accuser to clear his name over this sexual assault claim. Generally when things like this happen, the person accused doesn’t say much.

Watson went right for the lawyer’s head by stating he’s just out for money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

We’ll see how it shakes out as the process plays itself out, but it’s clear Watson has no interest in settling at all.