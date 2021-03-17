Disneyland To Finally Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Disneyland would reopen on April 30, according to Variety.

The theme park has been closed since March 13, as previously reported. Disneyland was shut down for over a year due to California’s strict coronavirus restrictions, Variety reported.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park plan to reopen on April 30 with limited capacities: https://t.co/I9wdckGsos pic.twitter.com/ljD1UKq5wj — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 17, 2021

Disneyland will face capacity restrictions and only California residents will be able to attend the park. Visitors will have to make reservations along with buying tickets in order to enter the park, according to Variety. (RELATED: Disneyland Will Remain Closed Until At Least January 2021)

“Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed,” read a disclaimer on a blog post shared by the company.

Due to the reopening of the park, Disneyland has promised to recall at least 10,000 workers, Variety previously reported.

Disney World reopened in July with new safety protocols. “In preparing to reopen during this unusual time, we have to manage our theme parks in a very different way from what we’ve known before,” a statement said at the time, as previously reported.