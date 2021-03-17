Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained that the state’s educational curriculum would not include courses such as Critical Race Theory, which aims to teach students about white privilege.

“Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like Critical Race Theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear, there is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” DeSantis continued.

GOV. DESANTIS: “There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/YCQWeZNSr0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

“So, we will invest in actual, solid true curriculum and we will be a leader in the development and implementation of a world-class civics education.” (RELATED: REPORT: Public School Instructs Third Graders To Deconstruct Their Racial And Sexual Identifies To Understand ‘Power And Privilege’)

As more schools have begun adding race-based courses to their curriculum, parents have shared their concerns about what their children are being taught.

In September 2020, former President Donald Trump announced that he was ending these types of courses for federal employees, labeling them as “divisive,” and “anti-American propaganda.”