Gwen Stefani Invites Ellen DeGeneres To Be In Her Wedding

Musician Gwen Stefani invited Ellen DeGeneres to be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton.

Stefani and DeGeneres talked about the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s wedding during Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.”

WATCH:

“You haven’t been here since you’ve been engaged,” DeGeneres said. “What’s happening with the wedding planning? I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding.”

“Is there anything I can do?” DeGeneres asked. (RELATED: REPORT: Blake Shelton Asked All Of Gwen Stefani’s Sons For Permission To Propose)

“I was thinking about that a lot and … I was picturing, like, a mauve, like, bridesmaid [dress for you]. Maybe maid of honor, you know?” Stefani responded. “We can put some extensions in, and we can make it full, like, full flower arrangements. All that stuff.”

“You just tell me the time and place and I will be there,” DeGeneres said back. “I don’t mind doing any of that for you because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear.”

“I will put extensions in my hair — anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen,” she added.

That’s a pretty bold thing for DeGeneres to say. Extensions? I’m not sure they would look very good on her. However, if Miley Cyrus and DeGeneres are at the wedding, it better be televised. I’d love to watch Shelton and Stefani get married.