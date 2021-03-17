Improve Your Oral Health With This Sonic Toothbrush And Water Flosser That’s Over 70% Off

Good dental health can improve your overall quality of health, so it’s vital that you have the right equipment to accomplish that goal. The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush will get your teeth and gums where they need to be, and the cordless water flosser that is included will help your situation even further.

The Mouth Armor toothbrush is effective at removing plaque, bacteria, and other debris from your teeth and gums, using your choice of four toothbrush heads that vibrate at 38,000 sonic motions per minute. It also comes with three different modes, allowing you to decide which works best based on the sensitivity of your teeth and gums.

The toothbrush is powered by a lithium-ion battery that can hold a charge for up to six weeks, making this the perfect brush to take on vacations or business trips without having to think about running out of power during the time away from home. It also features a 2-minute timer with 30-second pulses, reminding you to clean every area of your mouth.

Included in the kit is a Mouth Armor Water Flosser, which is an easy and effective way to floss without all the stringy floss involved. It has three different modes and shoots jets of water at a rate of 1,800 times per minute. It will hold power for up to 30 days on a single 4-hour charge.

Past users have found the toothbrush and flosser to be quite effective, rating it 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. This kit contains everything you need, including charging bases for both units, charging cords, and both a travel case and travel bag.

This Mouth Armor toothbrush, water flosser, and travel bag normally run $279, but you can have the entire kit for a limited time for just $69.99, a savings of more than 74 percent.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.