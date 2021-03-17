Jeremy Piven Says Some People Thought His Ari Gold Performance Was ‘Too Real’

Jeremy Piven was so great at playing Ari Gold that it apparently concerned some people.

Piven starred as the iconic Hollywood agent in “Entourage” for every single season it aired on HBO, and he was outstanding. Apparently, he might have been a little too outstanding as the brash agent. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Piven said the following during an appearance on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast about the legendary role:

What was interesting was the feedback I got from my agent was, he was like, “Some people see that performance, and they go, ‘It’s too real. There’s no way that’s acting.'” And I’m like, what? Think about that. What is it? What is it? Every word has been written by Doug Ellin. Every single word.

You can watch his full comments below.

.@jeremypiven on how it took him 40 movies before breaking out in #Entourage and how his life changed when Ari Gold became a household name. “It’s never what it appears to be.” Check out his new movie #LastCall out this Friday! pic.twitter.com/3jaH9H4zgO — Endless Hustle Podcast (@Endless__Hustle) March 16, 2021

This shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Piven’s performance as Gold is legendary, and he racked up the awards for it.

After the first season, he pretty much became the star of the show, despite it initially focusing on Vince and his entourage.

The title of the show was literally “Entourage,” but Piven arguably took it over by the time the second season rolled around.

Piven was outlandish, bold, cocky, arrogant and much more as Ari Gold. Every time he opened his mouth, it was absolutely awesome.

If you haven’t seen “Entourage” before, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s the best show about Hollywood ever made, and there’s no close second. Enjoy!