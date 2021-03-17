Biden Says Major’s ‘Being Trained Now,’ That Pup Wasn’t Banished And Will Return To White House

President Joe Biden opened up Wednesday about the biting incident involving his dog Major Biden and said the pup is “being trained now” at home in Delaware.

The president called the younger of his and first lady Jill Biden’s German Shepherds “a sweet dog” during an interview Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Biden said the dog became afraid when he noticed two people he didn’t know and that he had moved in “to protect,” describing the incident. Biden added that “85% of the people there love him [Major].” (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

The president also shared the pup was “being trained now” at their Delaware home, and hit back at the idea the dog was banished after the White House biting incident involving a member of the staff. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

“He was going home,” the president said. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill [Biden] was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

The president’s comments came following reports that Major, 3, and Champ, 12, were sent back to Delaware after the incident in early March. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later confirmed a staffer suffered a “minor injury,” and assured people the dogs would be returning soon.