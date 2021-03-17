Judge In Derek Chauvin Trial Threatens To Remove Media From Courtroom After ‘Absolutely Inappropriate’ Behavior

The Minnesota judge overseeing former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial threatened to remove a media pool from the courtroom due to “inappropriate” behavior, the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill appeared angry when he described the behaviors, which included a reporter’s attempts to read notepads held at the defense and prosecution tables, according to the AP. A reporter also described security on the courthouse floor where the trial is taking place in a pool report, the AP reported.

“That is absolutely inappropriate,” Cahill said, referring to the reporter’s attempts to read notepads. Cahill ordered media members in the room to refrain from the behavior, and called the reporting on courtroom security “completely irresponsible.” He also warned media members they could face consequences if they did not take down previously posted information.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in May 2020. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, and also a third-degree murder charge that was reinstated on March 11, CNN reported.

Chauvin’s trial is being held in person due to “exceptional circumstances” to support doing so, a court order said in early February, despite social-distancing guidelines due to the pandemic. As of Wednesday, four men and three women were chosen to serve as jurors in the trial. The jury selection process will continue until the court selects 14 people to serve, which includes 12 jurors and two alternates, according to CNN.