Man Who Produced Child Pornography Of Minors Under 12 Sentenced To 25 Years

Eric Blair McCartt, 37, of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for producing and sharing images of sexual abuse towards children, many of whom were under 12 years old, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

McCartt joined a group chat dedicated to sharing and trading materials of child sexual abuse in January of 2015, according to the DOJ. He contributed to this group chat by producing images of two underage victims that he knew previously. The graphic photos included images of his genitalia on their faces as the victims slept.

McCartt also shared these photos via internet posts and some images were found on the computer of a separate offender in another country

“McCartt preyed upon two innocent children, and the exploitation of children will not be tolerated. The production of images of child sexual abuse is heinous and causes incalculable and long-lasting harm to victims,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said. “Thanks to the department’s commitment to prosecuting child abusers and the diligent work of our law enforcement partners, McCartt will serve a substantial prison term in a place where he cannot sexually abuse minors.” (RELATED: Man Who Operated A Child Porn Site For Over 20 Years Convicted)

After McCartt finishes his sentence, he is also ordered to have lifetime supervised release, as well as pay $6,000 in restitution. Furthermore, McCartt will have to forfeit computer equipment used in the crime and will be registered as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.

“With this sentencing, we have removed a dangerous child predator from the community and sent a categorical message that we are committed to aggressively investigate anyone who seeks to exploit our most vulnerable population – our children,” Special Agent in Charge Francisco Burrola of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Las Vegas stated.

Burrola further said “Child pornography, when it’s released on the internet, lives on forever to haunt the innocent children whose abuse is depicted in the images. While we cannot undo the damage of his horrible crimes, we hope that this sentence helps with the healing process for his victims and families.”