Matthew McConaughey Criticizes Gov. Greg Abbott’s Decision To Pull Texas’ Statewide Mask Mandate

Actor Matthew McConaughey criticized Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the state’s mask mandate during Wednesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.”

McConaughey joined Gayle King to discuss the benefit he is hosting for Texas families affected by the recent winter storm when he was asked for his reaction to the mask mandate being lifted.

Academy Award winner Matthew @McConaughey is on a mission to help fellow Texans after last month’s massive storm. This Sunday, he and his wife are hosting #WereTexas — a virtual benefit to help the state rebuild and assist those affected. McConaughey joins us to discuss more. pic.twitter.com/GoyQF5zddH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 17, 2021

“My reaction to that is, I was a little dumbfounded by the decision,” McConaughey said. “I understand ‘go back to work.’ What I did not understand was ‘pull the mask mandate.'” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Preaches Unity, Says ‘We Don’t Need Two Wars. We Have One, Against The Virus’)

McConaughey went on to remind everyone that wearing a mask is a “small inconvenience” for “more freedom tomorrow.”

“I just want to remind, not only Texans, but everybody out there, it’s not the mask we’re afraid of, c’mon. It’s the word ‘mandate.’ Let’s not let the word ‘mandate’ get in the way of practical use of this little tool called a mask. It’s just a small inconvenience today for more freedom tomorrow,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey encouraged people who have a choice to wear a face mask, to keep wearing it.

“If you have the choice, keep masking up,” he said. “It’s proven to help. We don’t have much longer in this, we’ll get through this. Thank you.”