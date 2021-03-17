‘My Son Hunter’ Biopic To Focus On Hunter Biden’s ‘Dodgy Family Dealings’

Filmmakers announced plans Tuesday to film and fundraise for a biopic on Hunter Biden’s business dealings and partying lifestyle.

The Irish husband and wife filmmaking team of Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney plan to crowdfund $2.5 million for “My Son Hunter,” which would be the largest crowdfunding ask for a film in history, according to the production team’s press release. The team raised $2.3 million for their previous production, “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer.”

BREAKING: Hunter Biden Movie “My Son Hunter” to be made by Gosnell filmmakers Ann McElhinney & Phelim McAleer. The laptop, foreign business deals — the film will have it all and it will be financed through small donors and NOT Hollywood. Join Us → https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/wCH8soGdJJ — “My Son Hunter” The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) March 16, 2021



“The media and big tech covered up the bombshell report by The New York Post that showed the depth of corruption in the Biden family,” said McAleer in a press release. “The truth deserves to be told and it needs to be seen by as many people as possible. An entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family’s corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible. If the media won’t do their jobs, we’ll do it for them.” (RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About The Hunter Biden Investigation)

Actors for the movie have not been announced yet, but Laurence Fox told The Telegraph he was considered for the role of Hunter Biden, according to the press release. Fox is known for his roles in “Victoria” and “Becoming Jane,” and is also the leader of the United Kingdom’s Reclaim Party.

The team raised $250,000 for the film after a day, according to McAleer.