Editorial

Former NBA Star Shawn Bradley Is Paralyzed After Biking Accident

Shawn Bradley (Photo by: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former NBA star Shawn Bradley became paralyzed.

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement on behalf of their former player Wednesday afternoon announcing his medical condition following a Jan. 20 bike accident in Utah. Bradley was hit from behind by a vehicle about a block from his house, according to the statement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation,” the statement read in part. You can read the full statement below.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s no other way to say it. Bradley should be enjoying a nice life of leisure in retirement, but he’s now paralyzed after a horrific accident.

However, anyone with the spirit and drive to make the NBA is the kind of person with the spirit and drive to overcome just about anything.

I have no doubt at all that Bradley is surrounded by a great family and a bunch of great friends who are eager to help and support him through this terrible time as he learns to live with being paralyzed.

Let’s all hope he’s able to pull through as he continues on the incredibly long road to recovery.