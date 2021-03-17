Former NBA Star Shawn Bradley Is Paralyzed After Biking Accident

Former NBA star Shawn Bradley became paralyzed.

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement on behalf of their former player Wednesday afternoon announcing his medical condition following a Jan. 20 bike accident in Utah. Bradley was hit from behind by a vehicle about a block from his house, according to the statement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation,” the statement read in part. You can read the full statement below.

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a press release on behalf of former Maverick Shawn Bradley as well as statements from Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/F9fCtlZ1zJ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 17, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s no other way to say it. Bradley should be enjoying a nice life of leisure in retirement, but he’s now paralyzed after a horrific accident.

This breaks my heart. Our prayers go out to Shawn and his family. https://t.co/xhYtmfzRx4 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 17, 2021

However, anyone with the spirit and drive to make the NBA is the kind of person with the spirit and drive to overcome just about anything.

I have no doubt at all that Bradley is surrounded by a great family and a bunch of great friends who are eager to help and support him through this terrible time as he learns to live with being paralyzed.

Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family at this time. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/u42LcDRmQ1 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 17, 2021

Let’s all hope he’s able to pull through as he continues on the incredibly long road to recovery.