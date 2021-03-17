The NCAA Tournament Field Is Officially Locked

The deadline to replace a team in the NCAA Tournament has passed without incident.

Going into the tournament, the plan was to yank a team with coronavirus issues within 48 hours of Selection Sunday and replace them with a standby team.

The deadline for replacement teams being pushed into the field was 6:00 EST Tuesday, and the deadline has come and gone without incident. The field is now officially locked.

If a team has to withdraw at this point because of coronavirus issues, their opponent will advance without having to play the game.

That’s one major hurdle that the NCAA and all 68 teams in the field have now cleared. There were four teams ready and waiting in the wings to be swapped in if there was a serious situation.

Luckily, there haven’t been any problems to this point.

Now, we just need to keep everyone healthy and free of the virus as we move forward. The last thing we need is a team getting a bye because their opponent had issues with COVID.

We want to see everyone playing!

The games start Friday, and I can promise you that I’ll be locked in from the opening tip. Let’s get after it!