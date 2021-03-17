Report: Some NY Dems Say Cuomo Probe A Disingenuous Way To ‘Cover’ For The Governor, Buy Time

Several Democrats are reportedly concerned that the investigation of Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations will not be taken seriously.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision to investigate the allegations against Cuomo in a video conference on March 11. He repeatedly cited “due process” as his justification for the probe, Yahoo reported Tuesday.

Wednesday morning Chairman @CharlesLavineNY and I will be announcing the hiring of a law firm to assist the Assembly Judiciary Committee in the impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo. As I have said, we intend to have an expeditious and thorough investigation. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 17, 2021

During the video conference, Democratic leaders in the state assembly’s Judiciary Committee reportedly disagreed on whether to move forward with an investigation or an impeachment. Others said they wanted Attorney General Tish James to make the final call, according to Yahoo News.

Some were reportedly concerned the probe was a way of “buying time” for the governor. They further said the committee had “no teeth,” Yahoo reported. They also expressed concerns about more women making accusations against the governor, according to Yahoo.

“The idea of a committee feels like we’re just kicking a can, to be quite honest … I don’t think the Judiciary Committee goes far enough, and I do worry we’re just buying time,” said Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, according to Yahoo. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Stops Short Of Calling On Cuomo To Resign: ‘The Governor Should Look Inside His Heart’)

I’ve had enough. Cuomo must be impeached. https://t.co/cn3jrtcyoS — Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr) March 11, 2021

Assemblyman Ron Kim reportedly claimed the investigation was simply an effort to “cover” for the governor. Yet, none of the democrats on the call outrightly expressed that Cuomo should remain in office, Yahoo reported.

Cuomo abused his powers to hide life and death information from the Department of Justice that prevented lawmakers from legislating – like fully repealing corporate immunity for nursing homes. That is an impeachable offense.https://t.co/rDypzw460C — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 22, 2021

The committee plans to focus on the seven sexual misconduct allegations, Cuomo’s alleged deception about nursing home death counts and accusations that the governor covered up flaws in a bridge construction plan, Yahoo reported.