Man ‘Fighting For His Life’ After Teens Sprayed Him With Flammable Liquid, Set Him On Fire

Two teenage boys lit a man on fire Friday afternoon by spraying him with ignitable liquid inside his upstate New York home, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Steven Amenhauser, 53, was “fighting for his life” at Strong Memorial Hospital after suffering second- and third-degree burns on nearly three-quarters of his body, Captain Frank Umbrino said, according to Democrat & Chronicle. The Texas native died early Tuesday morning at University of Rochester Medical Center’s Burn & Trauma Center, ABC 10 reported.

The Rochester Police Department charged Zayvion Perry, 16, and Adriel Riley, 14, with first-degree assault, attempted second-degree arson and second-degree murder, Captain Frank Umbrino said. (RELATED: Arsonist Admits To Feds He Firebombed A Women’s Republican Club)

Amenhauser was sitting in his chair when Perry and Riley set him on fire inside his home on Lyell Avenue, according to ABC 10 News.

“He came back from the store and entered his apartment and about five minutes after he entered his apartment he came out of it on fire,” Umbrino said, according to ABC 10 News. “There were people who tried to help, render aid, and put out the fire.”

Umbrino said the victim does not have any living relatives and that he was familiar with the two teens, according to the Democrat Chronicle. Police do not know the motive for the arson, ABC 10 News reported.

“I don’t think anyone is prepared to say why this happened,” Umbrino said, according to ABC 10 News.

Both boys are being held at Monroe County Children’s Center, ABC 10 News reported. Perry is being held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond and $150,000 partially secured bond, ABC 10 News reported. Riley Jr. has no bail and no release, according to ABC 10 News.