Entertainment

Olivia Munn, LeBron James And More Stars Call Out Violent Attacks On Asians After Atlanta Shooting

Olivia_Munn_LeBron_James

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Olivia Munn, LeBron James and more stars called out violent attacks against Asians after a shooting in Atlanta at three massage parlors left 8 people dead.

“The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening,” Munn tweeted after reports surfaced about the shooting. “Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please,” she wrote Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

“My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa,” James tweeted Wednesday. “Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!!” (RELATED: Celebrities Cut PSA ‘I Take Responsibility’ And Pledge To Call Out Racism)

“These acts of violence are devastating and outrageous,” Chelsea Handler captioned her post on Instagram. “We must speak up and stand together in the fight against racism and white supremacy. Now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler)