Olivia Munn, LeBron James And More Stars Call Out Violent Attacks On Asians After Atlanta Shooting

Olivia Munn, LeBron James and more stars called out violent attacks against Asians after a shooting in Atlanta at three massage parlors left 8 people dead.

“The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening,” Munn tweeted after reports surfaced about the shooting. “Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please,” she wrote Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening.

Please help us.

We need help to be safe in our country.#StopAsianHate. Please. pic.twitter.com/NJ3knm1hlo — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) March 17, 2021

“My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa,” James tweeted Wednesday. “Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!!” (RELATED: Celebrities Cut PSA ‘I Take Responsibility’ And Pledge To Call Out Racism)

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! /p>— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

“These acts of violence are devastating and outrageous,” Chelsea Handler captioned her post on Instagram. “We must speak up and stand together in the fight against racism and white supremacy. Now.”

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! #StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

My heart goes out to my Asian Family and the entire community! A lot of Hate and misappropriation and unfair treatment.. let’s stand with them and lift them up in their time of grief, I pray we all see the beauty in eachother and love in our hearts. — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 17, 2021

I know these women. The ones working themselves to the bone to send their kids to school, to send money back home. In too much pain to know what else to say so I’ll just leave this here. https://t.co/Dz7wKkbADy — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) March 17, 2021

The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/0QaLoXhtP0 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 17, 2021

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

Feeling overwhelming grief at the senseless murder of 8 people in Atlanta. Still much we don’t know, but it’s clear to me that the shooter specifically targeted Asian women. Praying for the victims’ families, and for my Asian sisters. Action to follow.https://t.co/DjMcG0sBbv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 17, 2021

Call a hate crime what it is. And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric. You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

After 9/11, Sikhs were targeted and murdered because of their skin color and garb. After COVID-19, Asians are murdered and targeted because of their skin color and look. When the uneducated and uninformed need a target for their misplaced anger, they will find it without fail. — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) March 17, 2021

Asians. Your hurt and rage and perspective are worth expressing. Every single word. SAY it. SEND it. SCREAM it. FUCK the scapegoating. FUCK misogyny and white supremacy. FUCK the endangerment of our most vulnerable. And fuck you if you think we’re going to take it. #StopAsianHate — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 17, 2021

Did the murderer in the Atlanta area shoot employees at strip clubs to relieve his alleged temptations? Or adult video stores? Or adult movie theaters? NO. He specifically went to three locations that disproportionately had Asian women employees. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/HFEEgstM9n — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2021

Last night was an act of pure racist hatred. This is very personal to me as a mom of a child who is both Black & Asian. But it shouldn’t have to be personal to know its wrong. Speak up. Hashtags are nice but actions save lives. Standing w/ the AAPI community. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Rtx1b2AZW9 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2021

Asians are not a monolith. The continent includes around 48 countries and 3 territories, all with unique cultures, food customs and traditions. But a racist attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. #StopAsianHate — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 17, 2021

#StopAsianHate: An attack on one community is an attack on all of us. We’re Stronger Together. — COMMON (@common) March 17, 2021