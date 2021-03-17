REPORT: Jacoby Brissett Signs With The Miami Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett is reportedly headed to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, Brissett has reached a deal with the Miami Dolphins to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at this time.

Former Colts’ QB Jacoby Brissett has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

This is a very solid signing for the Dolphins. Tua had some serious struggles last season after he took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick, and there are clearly still questions about whether or not he can be the guy.

With Fitzpatrick headed to Washington, the Dolphins need a dependable guy right behind Tua in case things go wrong.

Brissett is one of the best backups in the league and he has experience starting games. If they got him super cheap, then the deal is a no-brainer.

If Tua struggles in 2021, then the team is almost certainly going to end up going a different direction. If he has to be benched, Brissett can without a doubt competently carry the torch to the end of the season.

Of course, nobody wants to see Tua struggle, but NFL teams plan for any and all outcomes. Brissett is dependable and proven when it comes to being a backup. All the way around, this is a great call.