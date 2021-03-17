REPORT: The Jaguars Are Taking Trade Calls For Gardner Minshew

Teams are reportedly calling the Jacksonville Jaguars about Gardner Minshew’s availability.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team has “received a few calls from teams inquiring about” whether or not Minshew is able to be moved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One QB to monitor: The #Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Minshew has started several games for the Jaguars, but his time there as the starter is clearly over with Trevor Lawrence inbound with the first pick of the draft.

Minshew moving on is probably the best-case scenario for everyone involved. He’s not going to start over Trevor Lawrence, but he’s far too electric to be kept off of the field.

That means he has to find a new team to sling the rock for.

Remember when Minshew Mania took the league by storm? That was the most fun casual NFL fans had in a very long time.

We need to get back to that and that means Minshew needs a starting job.

So, I sincerely hope the Jaguars do trade him to a team that gets him on the field. When he’s flying high, he’s one of the most fun players the NFL has ever seen.