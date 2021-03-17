REPORT: Marvin Jones Signs With The Jaguars, Gets $9.2 Million Fully Guaranteed

Marvin Jones has reportedly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Detroit Lions star receiver has left for the Jaguars on a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented receiver will get $9.2 million fully guaranteed.

Jaguars are giving former Lions’ WR Marvin Jones a two-year, $14.5 million deal, including $9.2 million fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

I’m surprised the Detroit Lions let Marvin Jones leave. He’s been one of the better parts of our offense ever since he arrived in town.

He’s dependable, has great hands and by all accounts is the kind of guy you want in the locker room. Seeing as how we’re desperate for talent, I’m not sure why we let him leave.

Having said that, this is a great signing for the Jaguars. The Jags are going to take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, and they need a dependable receiver for him to lean on.

Jones is incredibly dependable, and they didn’t have to break the bank in order to get him. Lawrence now has a great weapon at a great price for the franchise.

Thanks for the memories in Detroit and best of luck with the Jaguars, Jones!