Editorial

REPORT: The Miami Heat Are Trading Meyers Leonard To The Thunder

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Meyers Leonard (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Miami Heat are reportedly trading Meyers Leonard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), Meyers is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 2027 second round pick in exchange for Trevor Ariza. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wojnarowski added “there’s no expectation” Leonard will be a part of Oklahoma City’s future plans. I guess that means he’ll probably be paid and cut loose.

Leonard has been all over the news ever since he called someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing a video game. It now looks like his time with the Heat has come to an end.

I find it hard to believe that this has nothing to do with Leonard’s use of an anti-Semitic racial slur. He was already fined and suspended, and now he’s been traded.

Not only has he been traded but he’s been traded to a team that reportedly doesn’t even want to keep him.

I thought this issue was behind us, especially after Julian Edelman extended his hand to help Leonard. Doesn’t education get us further than canceling?

We’ll have to wait and see if Meyers plays again, but things certainly don’t appear to be going well.