REPORT: The Miami Heat Are Trading Meyers Leonard To The Thunder

The Miami Heat are reportedly trading Meyers Leonard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Meyers is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 2027 second round pick in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

Wojnarowski added “there’s no expectation” Leonard will be a part of Oklahoma City’s future plans. I guess that means he’ll probably be paid and cut loose.

ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City is finalizing a trade to send Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick. Leonard must still waive his no-trade clause because of the one-year Bird restriction on his deal, which he’s expected to do for Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Once the trade is completed, there’s no expectation that Leonard would be a part of the Thunder moving forward. Deal is expected to be completed today. https://t.co/OXW3dyYiUZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Leonard has been all over the news ever since he called someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing a video game. It now looks like his time with the Heat has come to an end.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

I find it hard to believe that this has nothing to do with Leonard’s use of an anti-Semitic racial slur. He was already fined and suspended, and now he’s been traded.

Not only has he been traded but he’s been traded to a team that reportedly doesn’t even want to keep him.

I thought this issue was behind us, especially after Julian Edelman extended his hand to help Leonard. Doesn’t education get us further than canceling?

After Meyer Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur, NFL player Julian Edelman offered to take him to a Shabbat dinner in Miami. This is the proper way to handle this situation. Instead of promoting cancel culture, get to know people. You’ll get better results. https://t.co/qZY2CV2Xws — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 10, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see if Meyers plays again, but things certainly don’t appear to be going well.