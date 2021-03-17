REPORT: Ohio State Football Player Marcus Hooker Suspended After Being Arrested For Allegedly Operating A Vehicle Under The Influence

Ohio State football player Marcus Hooker has reportedly been suspended from the team.

According to Eleven Warriors, the safety for the Buckeyes has been suspended after he was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was allegedly found “unresponsive” while at the wheel of his vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot last Saturday, according to the same report from Eleven Warriors. Hooker reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer after doing field sobriety tests. He will be arraigned on a misdemeanor OVI charge Friday.

It’s now the second time Hooker has found himself in this position after allegedly mixing a vehicle and alcohol.

I will never understand how people get popped for allegedly driving under the influence or similar charges.

Get an Uber. It’s not difficult. Go out and party your face off until you can’t consume anything else. Don’t allegedly hop behind the wheel of a car.

It sounds like Hooker’s vehicle allegedly wasn’t even moving, which is obviously a much better situation than if he had been driving down the road.

It’s still really stupid if he’s guilty of the charge. Why is it so hard for people to understand the dangers of driving while under the influence?

You’re not just a danger to yourself, but you’re also a danger to everyone around you.

We’ll see when he gets off his suspension, but Ryan Day should 100% send a message if Hooker is guilty.