EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Will Introduce Legislation To Prevent Taxpayer-Funded Checks From Going To Prisoners

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil will introduce legislation Wednesday to prevent federal prisoners from receiving the $1,400 stimulus check included in the COVID-19 relief bill.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of H.R. 1953, or the No Taxpayer-Funded Checks for Prisoners Act, which has a number of cosponsors including Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and Wisconsin Reps. Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher. The bill would amend the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to make sure inmates in federal prison are not receiving money.

Meanwhile, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature are looking to require state inmates spend their $1,400 payment on restitution.

“The American people deserve to know what’s actually included in Speaker Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion liberal spending wish list. Regardless of ideology or political party, we should all agree that sending taxpayer-funded checks to prisoners has nothing to do with coronavirus relief. Prisoners currently incarcerated are not concerned about covering rent or losing their job due to COVID,” Steil told the Daily Caller.

“However, in the Pelosi Payoff, congressional Democrats supported sending millions of taxpayer dollars to prisoners serving sentences for committing horrific crimes. Sending money to prisoners isn’t COVID relief and it does not help people truly struggling to make ends meet. My bill, the No Taxpayer-Funded Checks for Prisoners Act, reverses Speaker Pelosi’s terrible policy and prevents federal prisoners from receiving a government check,” Steil continued.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans have said the bill should not be called a relief bill and listed other parts of the bill that they claim have nothing to do with COVID-19, such as $50 million for Planned Parenthood and $200 million for museum and library services. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Sent Letter To Pelosi Demanding Answers On Her Plan To Reopen The People’s House)

President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law on March 11.