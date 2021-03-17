Soldier Dangles From A Helicopter In Terrifying Videos

One soldier had the nightmare of a lifetime during a recent helicopter ride.

In a series of tweets from @RALee85, a Russian soldier could be seen dangling from a helicopter after his parachute got snagged while flying near Chita.

Watch two of the terrifying videos below.

Video of the Mi-8 helicopter landing the parachutist whose parachute became entangled on the helicopter. 3/https://t.co/aZ1DEADhlh pic.twitter.com/8RZxHpWrLH — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 16, 2021

Video of the parachutist hanging on below the Mi-8 helicopter over Chita after his parachute got snagged on the Mi-8’s tail. 2/https://t.co/L4GAacTV6a pic.twitter.com/J52BtJddZ7 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 16, 2021

Of all the stuff you see on the internet today, I have a hard time believing you're going to find a situation scarier than this one.

I can't imagine the terror going through that dude's mind as he's hanging by a thread from the rear of a moving helicopter.

It's straight nightmare fuel.

A parachutist in Chita got his parachute snagged on the tail of a Mi-8 helicopter after he jumped. The helicopter safely brought him to the ground. https://t.co/c5Oec9c1Hv pic.twitter.com/FLl5uuUw1M — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 16, 2021

The fact that guy safely landed is nothing short of a miracle. At any time, his chute could have completely broken away and that would have been the end of the story.

Somehow, he made it back to the ground in one piece. Again, it’s nothing short of a miracle. The ending to this story could have been very different if the helicopter or chute had done things differently.

H/T: BroBible