‘Queen Of The Ring’: Racing Driver Sabine Schmitz Dies At Age 51

After a long battle with cancer, “Queen of the Ring” Sabine Schmitz died Tuesday.

The racing star turned entertainment personality was 51 years old at the time of her death, according to a tweet shared by Frikadelli Racing, a team founded by Schmitz and her husband Klaus Abbelen.

Sabine Schmitz (14.5.1969 – 16.3.2021) passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after her brave fight against cancer. She was 51 years old. Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss. pic.twitter.com/G706HGxDTC — Frikadelli Racing (@Frikadelli_R) March 17, 2021

“Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss,” the tweet said. (RELATED: Formula 1 Racer Niki Lauda Dead At 70 Years Old)

Schmitz grew up near the Nürburgring circuit in Germany. She became the first female driver to win the infamous 24-hour race.

“The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver,” the tweet said. “Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

The Porsche Motorsport team, which Schmitz drove for, shared its own tribute to the racer on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear that Sabine Schmitz (1969-2021) has passed away,” the team tweeted. “The ‘Queen of Nordschleife’ was a crowd favourite due to her open, humorous way.”

“Our sympathy goes to her family and friends,” the tweet added.