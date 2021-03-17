Sarah Silverman Says She Was Once Fired For Slipping Her Onscreen Hubby Some Tongue

Comedian Sarah Silverman revealed she was once fired from a TV show for open-mouth kissing during a scene.

Silverman was cast in the sitcom “Pride & Joy” in 1995, but she didn’t last.

During a live-streamed Q&A, Sarah Silverman reflected on being let go from ‘Pride & Joy,’ opposite Craig Bierko: “I just fully did an open-mouth tongue kiss every time. I didn’t know better and nobody said anything!” https://t.co/Kw2R3pnt5F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2021

“I looked 15 and was hired to play a wife, mother, architect in New York City,” Silverman said during a Q&A for RushTix on March 6 and first reported Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Rips Progressives For ‘Righteousness Porn,’ Says She Is Now Politically Homeless)

“I just fully did an open-mouth tongue kiss every time,” she said. “I didn’t know better, and nobody said anything!”

Silverman said she used “Happy Days” as her reference and “they made out hard in that.” Rather than correct her open-mouth kiss, Silverman speculated that the producers must have thought it was “easier to just fire [her].”

She was replaced by actress Julie Warner and the NBC show only ran for six episodes total, according to the outlet.

Silverman also was fired from “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s after one season.

“I wrote not a single funny sketch,” Silverman once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It gets me to wherever I am — here,” Silverman said of facing setbacks, loss or disappointment.