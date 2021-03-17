Theater Run For Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Will Be Made ‘Last Minute,’ Disney CEO Says

A decision about the theater run for Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” will be made last minute, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed.

“Our situation and our conditions change,” Chapek told Bloomberg during an interview about whether the film will come out out “only in theaters,” Deadline reported Wednesday.

“I mean just a few weeks ago, theaters in New York and Los Angeles weren’t even open,” he added. “Now, all of a sudden they’re open, so we’re waiting to see…how prospective theatergoers respond to these reopenings.”

“We’re going to remain flexible,” Chapek continued. “We’ll make the call probably at the last minute in terms of how these films come to market, whether it’s Black Widow or any other title.” (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

The Marvel film was originally supposed to come out in theaters in May 2020 but the release was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was postponed until November 2020 then delayed once again until May 7, 2021.

Deadline noted that speculation is growing over whether “Black Widow” will be exclusive to theaters or released on Disney Plus.

“We love the theatrical window,” Chapek further explained. “We think it’s important for building our franchises. At the same time, we don’t think it’s the only way to do it.”

“Black Widow” isn’t exactly a spinoff but more of a separate story for Johansson’s “Avengers” character Natasha Romanoff. It deals with Romanoff’s story between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”