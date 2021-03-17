Secret Service Arrests Man Outside VP Residence, Recovers Rifle And Ammo From Vehicle

Secret Service agents detained and later arrested a Texas man Wednesday after finding a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle near the Naval Observatory, traditionally the vice presidential residence.

According to multiple reports, Paul Murray, 31, was taken into custody at the Naval Observatory and later found to have a long gun and a large amount of ammunition in his vehicle. (RELATED: 2 Armed People Trying To Deliver Letter To Biden Arrested Outside White House)

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after being stopped by U.S. Secret Service at the Naval Observatory, traditionally the home of the vice president, and later found to have had a rifle and a large amount of ammunition in his car. https://t.co/JSemYq9ubS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2021



Vice President Kamala Harris was not present at the Naval Observatory, and has in fact been staying at Blair House — near the White House — while repairs are being done at the VP residence there.

.@DCPoliceDept statement on Texas man detained by @SecretService near VP residence at Naval Observatory & subsequently arrested by DCPD for carrying weapon rifle & ammo in vehicle. @VP has been staying at Blair House, near WH, while repair work done at VP residence. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mjzXj0G1f9 — Fin Gómez (@finnygo) March 17, 2021

Capitol Police were warned that Murray was in the area when a BOLO (Be On the LookOut) was issued indicating that the San Antonio resident had been experiencing paranoid delusions and believed that the military or the government was coming after him, perhaps to kill him.

“He recently purchased an AR-15 and may have it with him,” the report read. “Mother received a text from home this morning stating he was in Washington DC and was going to take care of his problem.”

BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory. BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021

Police charged Murray with “carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.”

Murray is a veteran of the U.S. Army who received a medical discharge in 2014. He reportedly walked into the College Station Police Department on March 1, complaining that he was not getting enough support from police or from the VA. He informed police that he had been prescribed medication but had stopped taking it because the side effects were too “intense.”