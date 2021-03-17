‘F*ck Off’: Sharon Osbourne Hits Back At Claims She Called Co-Host A ‘Wonton’

Sharon Osbourne said the accusations that she allegedly called her former co-host on “The Talk” Julie Chen a “wonton” are “crap, all crap.”

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story,” Osbourne told the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday. “It’s like f*ck off with your f*cking wonton story,” she added. “F*ck off!”

“Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine,” Osbourne continued. “It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘yes!! I’m going to add something too.'” (RELATED: Trump Jr. Slams CBS For Pulling ‘The Talk’ After Backlash Involving Piers Morgan)

Sharon explained the accusations have “no real foundation,” saying, “Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like – is that all you’ve got?”

“I couldn’t care less,” she added. “And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s like, oh shut up – I’m too bloody busy.”

Journalist Yashar Ali recently reported on the issue. Multiple sources from the piece alleged that Osbourne called her co-host “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” The sources also alleged that Osbourne referred to former co-host and lesbian Sara Gilbert as a “p*ssy licker.”

“The Talk” went on hiatus following Sharon’s comments in support of Piers Morgan, who said he didn’t believe any of Meghan Markle’s claims made during her tell-all interview. Later in the week, Osbourne tweeted a lengthy apology.

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” Sharon wrote, according to Page Six.