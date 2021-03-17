SURVEY: 75% Of Singles Are Fans Of The ‘Dad Bod’ Look

A shocking amount of people find guys with a “dad bod” attractive.

According to the Associated Press, a study from Dating.com found that 75% of singles are fans of the “dad bod.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, a “dad bod” is the look you call a younger guy with a big belly but who isn’t actually obese.

Even more interestingly, only 15% of people in the study wanted someone who was fit, or had what we call a look resembling Barbie or Ken.

What I’m about to say might surprise some people, but we need to reject the idea of “dad bods” being acceptable.

They’re 100% not, and I’m not just saying that because I resemble a dual-threat quarterback with great edge speed and shiftiness in the open space.

I’m saying that because it’s true. You know how I know it’s true? I used to be fat and have a “dad bod.” Don’t believe me? Enjoy the photos below!

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

While having a “dad bod” and letting yourself go might be fun, there’s really nothing great about it. You don’t feel great, you look like trash and you get a lower caliber of woman.

Now, I look like a guy who is ready to win the Heisman, I have more energy and everything else in life has upgraded.

Trust me, a “dad bod” if you’re under the age of 40 is for losers. Again, I used to be fat. I’m speaking from experience. Now, I look like the kind of man who puts sons in the NFL.

After much thought, I’ve come to the conclusion I can produce sons capable of winning the Heisman Trophy if I have kids with an athletic woman: – I have 9.4% body fat (my dad has 5%)

– Big brain.

– Football IQ is off the charts

– Super genetics and DNAhttps://t.co/FwZh6jjeBJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2020

Do yourself a favor and shed the look. You don’t have to thank me, but you will be grateful.