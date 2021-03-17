‘Expose These People Publicly’: Parents Against Critical Race Curriculum Listed By Teachers Attempting To ‘Infiltrate’ Them

A Republican political action committee is “preparing for legal war” against a group of teachers and parents in a Northern Virginia county after parents opposed to the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools were allegedly targeted for retaliation, according to the Daily Wire.

The Virginia Project announced the plans for legal action on its web site after members of an “antiracist” Facebook group with 624 members, sought to “compile a document of all known actors and supporters” and intended to “expose these people publicly,” the Daily Wire reported.

The list not only included those who opposed including CRT within the public school curricula, but also those who were suspected of trying to remain neutral in the dispute, according to the Daily Wire.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, and it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue the goal of “Antiracism” through the end of merit, objectivity and the adoption of race-based policies.

Hot off the presses. Exposure of Loudoun Critical Race theory cult enemies-list-making operations in all their ugly detail is now a national story. “… a who’s who of the affluent jurisdiction outside D.C., including schools staff and elected officials.”https://t.co/2KR5dHQJdm — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 16, 2021

“Please comment below with legal names of these individuals, area of residence and or school board Rep known, known accounts on social media, and any other info that you feel is relevant,” one consultant, Hilary Hultman-Lee, reportedly said. (RELATED: ‘That Is A Lie!’: Leo Terrell Blasts Teachers Union President For Saying Reopening Schools Promotes ‘Structural Racism’)

Jen Durham, another member of the group, according to the Daily Wire, called “for volunteers to combat the anti-CRT activities,” and went so far as suggested hiring hackers to sabotage the website.

David Gordon, director of the Virginia Project, emailed screenshots of some of the discussions to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, noting the hacking threat. While the sheriff’s office confirmed their investigators were looking into the situation, the Daily Wire reported that the top prosecutor was a member of the Facebook group.