’80 Percent’: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Doctors Say She Could Miscarry If She Gets Pregnant Again, Almost Lost First Child

Khloe Kardashian revealed that doctors told her she has an “80 percent” chance of suffering a miscarriage if she were to get pregnant again and that she almost lost her first child, True.

“I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have,” the 36-year-old reality star shared in a teaser for the upcoming final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” she added. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Decides To Pull Prank By TP’ing Kourtney Kardashian’s House During Pandemic)

“I’m not going to get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 something percent chance that I’ll miscarry,” Kardashian continued. “I almost miscarried with True at the beginning, but I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

The reality star explained her doctor “would be afraid of if embryos are so hard to create, she would feel terrible putting one in without warning” her and that she would most likely not “be able to carry.”

Her sister Kim, who has had two children with the help of a surrogate, appeared to give her sister a similar idea for carrying a baby. “I had the best experience with surrogacy … You’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same,” Kim shared. “There’s no difference except that someone else is the carrier.”

Khloe then said, “This is all really, like, shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just … I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

Khloe shares soon to be 3-year-old daughter True with her on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.