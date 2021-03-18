Boss Allegedly Gives Former Employee 500 Pounds Of Greased Up Pennies As His Final Payment

A boss in Georgia allegedly paid a former employee his final payment in bizarre fashion.

According to CBS46, Andreas Flaten was waiting for his final paycheck from Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, Georgia, and when it showed up he got a big shock.

The owner Miles Walker allegedly dumped 500 pounds of greased up pennies at Flaten’s home worth roughly $915. When asked about it by CBS46, Walker claimed he knew about it, but couldn’t remember if he was the man responsible for the stunt! I think it’s safe to say there’s some bad blood there.

You can watch the full report below.

If someone drops off 500 pounds of pennies at your home, it’s an automatic reason to go. It’s an automatic green light.

Now, Walker claims he doesn’t remember who did it, but he didn’t seem shy about admitting he had knowledge of the situation.

Read into that as much as you want.

I’m all for pranks, but at some point, things go a shade too far. When you’re dealing with someone’s money, you better not mess around.

I’ve seen enough of “The Sopranos” to know it’s a recipe for a disaster.

As a side story, I once had someone give me about $200 in pennies as a joke. It was funny, but I also wasn’t dependent on it. It’d be a hell of a lot less funny if I needed the cash.