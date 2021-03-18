Bear Chases Its Owner Down The Street In Wild Video From Russia

A guy who was walking down the street while on his cell phone in Russia found himself face to face with a black bear.

Video posted on Twitter by ABC News on Thursday captured the moment a large bear chased the man down the street in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk.

The post noted neither the bear nor the owner were injured in the incident, but that the man was detained by the police while the cub was reunited with his mother.

WATCH:

Eyewitness video captures terrifying moment a bear chases a man down a street in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk. Neither the bear or the owner were seriously hurt in the incident, while police detained the man and reunited the bear with its mother. https://t.co/g9sbbnRraa pic.twitter.com/I2nHQ4OJ5E — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021

In the clip, which appeared to be captured by someone across the street, we see the man walking when the bear appeared to sneak up behind him and take off chasing the guy down the road. (RELATED: Man Sleeping In His Backyard Gets Quite The Surprise When Bear Wakes Him Up)

CBS 17 also shared video of the story and said the cub and the bear’s mother belonged to the man. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Go Ahead And Move Forward’: Fox News Reporter Reacts As A Bear Runs Through Live Shot)

The outlet reported that authorities said the man owned the bears and he was out taking it for a walk.

WATCH:

The man wasn’t hurt but is now facing charges as authorities attempt to discover how he came in possession of the animals, the outlet noted.