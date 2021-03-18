The Bears Already Told Andy Dalton He’s Going To Be The Starting Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton apparently won his position battle before it even started.

The Bears recently signed Dalton to a one-year deal, and the belief was that he'd compete with Nick Foles for the starting job. Well, the competition is over before it even got started.

According to Adam Jahns, Dalton told the media Thursday, “They [the Bears] told me I was the starter.”

Well, this situation has certainly turned out to be anti-climatic. Not even one week of splitting snaps?

Not a single day of splitting snaps in practice between Foles and Dalton? I guess the Bears have already made their decision.

Even if Dalton is the starter, you have to wonder what kind of leash he’s going to get. The Bears likely won’t be any good and Foles is a very competent backup at worst.

At best, we’ve watched him win a Super Bowl. If things head south, we know the franchise won’t hesitate to make a change.

It just seems so damn bizarre to commit to a guy in March for a season that doesn’t start to September given the state of the Bears. I’m sure fans won’t be pleased at all.