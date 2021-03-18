Camille Kostek Says She ‘Blacked Out’ In Shock Over Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Opportunity

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek claimed she “blacked out” when she found out she was going to be on the 2019 cover.

Kostek opened up about the moment she found out during Wednesday’s episode of “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” on Spotify. Kostek first made an appearance with the magazine in 2018.

A Star Is Born. Here’s the moment Camille Kostek found out she was on the cover of #SISwim 2019. ???? pic.twitter.com/medd8lJArK — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2019

“I think it’s really hard for me to even say the best part because I think it was just one of those moments where I had dreamed of it for so long,” Kostek said about the cover shoot. (RELATED: Camille Kostek Says 2019 SI Swimsuit Cover Is ‘For All The Dreamers Out There’)

“Like my 15-year-old self found out at, I think I was 27 years old, this is the moment,” she continued. “It all hit me at once. I truly blacked out. I was sober, but I blacked out. It was a high on life, a euphoric moment … I couldn’t believe this was the time I’d always hoped … I was just excited to be [on] the pages. So to be on the cover was unbelievable.”

Kostek’s boyfriend Rob Gronkowski called the moment “incredible.”

“It was incredible,” he said. “And I think I found out … right after my birthday. So it was like a double birthday. And she blacked out from it. She was sober. I blacked out many times, not sober.”

Kostek has responded to criticism about her body in the past, after sharing a bikini photo on her Instagram.

“These people are s—. They’re so small-minded,” she said about the criticism. “I’m just coming on here and sharing my experience from one time because we are our own biggest critics.”

“We wake up and go to sleep with ourselves every single day,” she added. “We see ourselves in the mirror from every single day. We know what we look like. We know what makes us happy about our bodies and what upsets us. And we do not need to value the opinions of others, at all. Especially from people that we don’t even know, or that we don’t care about.”