Dwight Howard Says He Wanted To ‘Stone Cold Stunner’ Giannis Antetokounmpo After Losing To The Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard dropped an absurd quote after losing Wednesday night to the Bucks.

Late in overtime, Giannis hit a three to pretty much put the game away, and proceeded to take a seat at half court once the 76ers called a timeout. Howard wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I wanted to go Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already got one tech…We’ll see these guys again,” Howard told the media after the game.

You can listen to his full comments below.

???? Dwight Howard does NOT sound happy Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sat at mid court after hitting a big shot it OT to help beat Sixers “I wanted to go Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already got one tech… I’m not one to talk trash but we’ll see them again.”@6abc#Sixers pic.twitter.com/gUmYfIL92E — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 18, 2021

What an absolute clown comment from Howard. You want to “Stone Cold Stunner” Giannis? Give a break. Everyone is tough from behind a camera.

People aren’t so tough face-to-face, and this is a perfect example of that fact. All talk. No action. He wasn’t going to do anything.

This is what drives me nuts about athletes outside of the NHL and combat sports. They all want to talk tough and project the image that they might throw hands at any moment.

Yet, it pretty much never happens. In the NHL, actions have consequences. In the UFC, you’ll get your shot in the octagon.

If you’re not actually going to do it, then shut the hell up!

Next time, win the game and just be done with it.