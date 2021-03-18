Girl Throws Mattress Out Window To Save Herself, Brothers From Raging Fire

A quick-thinking eight-year-old Chicago girl tried to save herself and two little brothers by throwing a mattress out of a third-story window so the trio could jump from a raging fire, authorities announced.

The fire happened at 6147 Wabash Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the Chicago Tribune reported. A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department confirmed to the Daily Caller the fire began in the front portion of the apartment.

Chicago Fire Media tweeted that a ten-year-old girl chucked the mattress from the window so she and her two younger brothers, ages four and two, could jump to safety. A spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department later told the Daily Caller the girl was eight-years-old and her brothers were five and two, respectively.

The girl managed to jump while the five-year-old was rescued by the Chicago Fire Department at the window. The Chicago Tribune reported the boy was ready to jump but officials arrived just in time. The two-year-old was also rescued from inside the burning apartment, according to Chicago Fire Media.

District Chief and spokesperson for the fire department Frank Velez said the girl’s quick-thinking approach was impressive, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“I wouldn’t recommend it, but the fact of the matter is that the kid was quite innovative to think of something,” he said, according to the outlet. “You’d be surprised on what an individual can do when you’re in that sympathetic and parasympathetic stage of fight or flight … They’re thinking to save themselves one way or another and obviously you have to give a credit to the kid for really thinking of something like that.”

The children’s mother was at work at the time of the incident and had reportedly left the children with a neighbor who was supposed to be watching the kids. It is unclear where the neighbor was at the time of the fire. There are no charges pending against the mother, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.