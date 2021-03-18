‘I Think Guns Are Violent’: Hailey Bieber Reveals She Regrets One Tiny Tattoo

Model Hailey Bieber admitted she has one tiny tattoo she actually does regret getting.

The tattoo in question? A handgun on her middle finger. Bieber claimed she got the tattoo when she was 18 years old.

Hailey Baldwin reveals the one tattoo she regrets https://t.co/k24eCGoDgW pic.twitter.com/MxRXUHGEpe — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2021

“I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool.’ But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that,” Bieber told Elle magazine in an interview published Thursday. “I think guns are violent.”

Bieber has about 20-something tattoos total, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Debuts New Neck Tattoo With Potential Link To Taylor Swift)

“Tbh I don’t know why I have this tattoo…just another story to tell lol,” Bieber wrote on Instagram at the time of the tattoo. “It is what it is.”

It’s not surprising to me she would regret at least one of her tattoos, but it also seems odd to me that someone like Bieber would have a handgun tattoo in the first place. She’s been pretty into liberal politics and vocal about her support for gun control.

In 2018, she wore a Stoneman Douglas High School T-shirt to the iHeartRadio Music Awards and has attended the March For Our Lives protest in the past, according to Page Six.

It just doesn’t really make sense, but I guess it might have been an impulse decision. Those almost never make sense.