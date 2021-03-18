Official Sparks Outrage After Saying Man Charged With Killing 8 At Massage Parlors Had A ‘Really Bad Day’

A spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was criticized following comments he made about alleged Atlanta massage parlor shooter Robert Aaron Long.

Long was “pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Captain Jay Baker told reporters Wednesday. Asian American civil rights activists slammed his comments, saying that they did not inspire confidence in Cherokee County’s investigation into the shootings. (RELATED: Olivia Munn, LeBron James And More Stars Call Out Violent Attacks On Asians After Atlanta Shooting)

Instead of even considering the killing of 6 Asian women a hate crime, Captain Jay Baker said it was a ‘really bad day’ for the suspect. The shirt he likes says “COVID-19 Imported Virus from Chy-Na.” I wonder if these are related… https://t.co/xrRtXzHp0W — Viet Thanh Nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) March 17, 2021

Vincent Pan, co-executive director of the group Chinese for Affirmative Action, described Baker’s statement “does not give community members confidence that our experiences and the pain and the suffering that we’re feeling are being taken seriously,” according to ABC 11.

This is the cop from the spa mass murder press conference who said the murderer was having a “bad day.” I NOW HOPE YOU ARE HAVING A BAD DAY. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/jrUGiOpAM0 — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 17, 2021

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu called for the FBI to investigate the shooting, following a report from the New York Times that Baker had promoted a shirt calling COVID-19 an “imported virus from Chy-na.”

If the below Facebook post is accurate, and based on today’s press conference, I would not have confidence in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a fair investigation that respected the Asian victims. I urge the @FBI to conduct its own independent investigation. https://t.co/0wBFER3MAI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021

Long’s motive for the shootings, which left eight dead in three massage parlors, remains unclear. Long told police investigators that he blamed the massage parlors for “providing an outlet for his addiction to sex,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Activists are calling for the shootings to be investigated as a hate crime, since six out of the eight victims were Asian women.

President Joe Biden described the shootings as “very troubling,” although he acknowledged that “the question of motivation is still to be determined.”

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have become more prevalent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to some reports. Some Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have blamed former President Donald Trump for the uptick, despite the fact that many of the assaults have occurred in heavily Democratic areas of the country, such as New York City, Oakland and San Francisco.