Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’

Kris Jenner broke her silence about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce and said co-parenting is “always going to be hard.”

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…you know, there’s a lot of kids,” Jenner shared during her appearance on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” E! News reported Thursday.

“All I want is for those two kids to be happy.” https://t.co/1eTYpis6y5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 19, 2021

“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy,” she added. “And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay,” Kris continued. “That’s what you want as a mom.”

At one point in the interview, Jenner was asked if their divorce will be part of the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Sued For Sharing Photo Of Herself On Instagram)

“I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven’t even seen the first show yet,” Kris shared. “I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them.”

“Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time,” she added. “When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

In February, reports surfaced that Kardashian had filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of the four children the superstar couple share.