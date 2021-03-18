Mama June Admits She Spent Nearly $1 Million On Drugs In A Year

TLC star Mama June admitted to spending almost $1 million in the year before she headed off to rehab.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000,” June said during an interview published Wednesday by Access Hollywood. “So much money was sent to our dope man.”

“I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name,” she added. “And I came out with nothing.” (RELATED: Reality TV Star Mama June Admits To Going Through $2,500 Worth Of Meth Every Day)

The “Toddlers & Tiaras” star said she once sent $80,000 to her drug dealer over Cashapp. The reality TV star admitted she only entered rehab because her $15,000 payment for drugs never came through.

Mama June, who has now been clean for 14 months, first admitted to her drug addiction back in 2019. She was arrested in March of 2019 and later charged with drug possession and paraphernalia.

During a reunion episode with her daughter, Mama June revealed she spent $2,500 a day on meth. She also confessed to using Fioricet and Xanax, as previously reported.

“I mean it was a couple ounces a day,” Mama June said at the time. “Our habit was $2,500 a day if not more.”

“It wasn’t something that just started … I got high because I wanted to,” June added. “It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs.”