Some March Madness Tickets Are Outrageously Expensive

Tickets to some March Madness games are outrageously expensive.

The NCAA Tournament, which is happening entirely in Indiana, has capped capacity at 25% for the games this year during the coronavirus pandemic, and that's resulted in prices skyrocketing.

As of this moment, multiple games on SeatGeek feature unreal prices just to get through the door.

Iowa vs Grand Canyon is $1,768 at the cheapest to get in, Illinois vs. Drexel is $453, Loyola vs. Georgia Tech is $447, Oklahoma State vs. Liberty is $294, Colorado vs. Georgetown is $392 and Wisconsin vs. North Carolina is at $244 to get through the door.

No matter how you slice it, you’re going to have to pay an outrageous amount of money to simply get into first round games in the state of Indiana.

This is a great lesson in economics. Due to capacity being capped at 25%, the supply of tickets is severely restricted and it’s driving the prices through the roof.

People want to watch some basketball and they’re willing to shell out a ton to get it down. The price of the Iowa/Grand Canyon game resembles what you’d expect to see in the Final Four or Elite 8.

Now, it’s what you have to pay to watch a two seed play the 15 seed.

Let us know in the comments how much you'd pay to watch your team play in March Madness during the coronavirus pandemic.