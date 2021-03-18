‘I’m Numb’: Mother Of Woman Killed In Massage Parlor Shooting Speaks Out

The mother of a young woman killed in the shootings at massage parlors Tuesday in Georgia said she felt “numb” over the loss.

“I’m lost, I’m confused, I’m hurt,” Margaret Rushing told Fox 5. “I’m numb.”

Loved ones told us Delaina Yaun and her husband were first time customers at the Cherokee County massage parlor when Yaun was shot and killed.​ https://t.co/SCHZ20M9kx — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 17, 2021

Rushing’s daughter, Delaina Yaun, was one of four people killed at Young’s Asian Massage, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Official Sparks Outrage After Saying Man Charged With Killing 8 At Massage Parlors Had ‘A Really Bad Day’)

“I just wanna see her one more time and I don’t know if I’m ever gonna get to do that,” Rushing said, the outlet reported.

“He took mothers, families away that didn’t deserve,” she added. “They’re innocent. They did nothing wrong and I just don’t understand why he took my daughter.”

Delaina’s husband was at the scene when gunshots rang out, the outlet reported. “He’s taking it hard,” Delaina’s sister Dana Toole told the outlet. “He was there. He heard the gunshots and everything. You can’t escape that when you’re in a room and gunshots are flying, what do you do?”

Robert Aaron Long was charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the shootings. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County jail, The New York Times reported.